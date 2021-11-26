New restaurant opens in historic Greyhound Bus Station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new restaurant famous for its tamales and steaks is now open in the Hub City.

1/2 Does Eat Place

2/2 Greyhound Bus Station



Doe’s Eat Place has been owned by the same family for three generations, and now Jackson will get to enjoy its tasty food.

“It’s interesting when you mix history with history. What I mean by that, you have the history of the restaurant. 1941. Third generation. Multiple restaurants growing through the southeast, and you also have the history of Greyhound,” said Paul Signa, the owner of Doe’s Eat Place.

Doe’s Eat Place is opening up its first restaurant in the city in the historic Greyhound Bus Station on Main Street.

“Once I saw the building, it took me over. I was scheduled to see other buildings that particular day, and I went and saw those buildings because that was part of the agenda that day. But in the back of my head, if I was coming to Jackson, this was going to be the building, and I’m glad to be here,” Signa said.

Some customers are excited to see this landmark back open.

“I’ve lived here for 60 years. I’m really familiar with it, and I remember when this bus station was in operation for many years. So we’re really excited,” said first-time customer Jerry Crow.

Others came to enjoy their tasty food options.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the downtown area. Because Doe’s is known from all over the south, and I think it’s really going to be nice to have it in the Greyhound Bus Station,” said Anne Ethier, a customer.

“I used to go to the one in Fort Smith, Arkansas because I was there a lot for work, and I used to love to come to Doe’s to eat. Their steaks are just fabulous, and their lobsters are great,” said Deborah Allen, a customer.

Some were excited to try their famous steak.

“The rib eye. Those two pound rib eyes. We’re really looking forward to that. It looks really good on their menu. We just can’t wait,” Crow said.

Doe’s Eat Place is located at 407 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

They’re open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can follow their Jackson location on Facebook.

