Ronald A. Gray

Ronald A. Gray of Buchanan, Tennessee, passed away at Henry Co. Medical Center on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was 68-years-old.

His body is to be cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Mr. Gray was born on June 14, 1953 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Franklin Gray and Betty Jean Gray, both preceded.

Mr. Gray is survived by his sons; Matthew Gray, Buchanan, Tennessee, and Nicholas Gray, Colorado.

He is also survived by three brothers; Thomas (Anita) Gray, McKenzie, Tennessee, Donald Parker, Big Sandy, Tennessee, and Lonnie Gray, Danville, Kentucky.

For more information on upcoming services contact: McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242, (731) 642-1441.