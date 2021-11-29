Christmas season begins in Trenton with annual parade

TRENTON, Tenn. — Gibson County officially rang in the holiday season.

Trenton residents kicked off the celebration of Christmas with their annual Christmas Parade.

Every year, dozens of local groups march through the streets before ending with a tree lighting.

The annual gathering has been a staple in the community for decades.

The beloved tradition included local talent, such as high school marching bands, dancers, themed floats, and of course, the legendary man himself, Santa Claus!

They all made their way through downtown.

Residents and visitors say the parade being back is a great way to bring the community together.

