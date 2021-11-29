Health department to mark World AIDS Day with community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health department is inviting the community to mark World AIDS Day together.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is hosting a ceremony on Dec. 1 to recognize those who have died because of AIDS.

The department says the ceremony –which is set for 2 p.m. at their location on 804 North Parkway — is also aimed at better informing the public on the virus.

“Our goal is to prevent the spread of disease and educate people who may need more information on how to protect themselves against HIV infection,” STD/HIV Clinical Manager Laura Booker, RN said.

The health department says that the CDC reports an estimated 1.1 million Americans had HIV towards the end of 2019. The CDC says of those, 87% knew they had HIV.

Health officials say knowing can help prevent the spread of HIV, a virus that if untreated, can lead to AIDS.

“It’s important to get tested and know your status,” said Disease Intervention Specialist Janice Brown . “Knowing your status gives you the power to protect yourself and your partner.”

The department says you can help prevent the HIV by practicing abstinence, never sharing needles, and using condoms correctly.

You can get tested by scheduling an appointment with the health department. You can call (731) 423-3020 to set that up.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.