Jackson’s STAR Center to expand services across the state

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is teaming up with an organization to make life a bit smoother for those with disabilities.

The STAR Center is implementing accessible assisted living tools to make things easier for people with disabilities to live in Jackson.

“We are gathered together to make an announcement that The STAR Center, with our assistive technology service, is going to be providing service all across the state of Tennessee,” said STAR Center President Dave Bratcher.

Bratcher says these tools are necessary and that they can have a huge impact on the lives of the individuals that need them.

“So assistive technology can be everything from the smartphone that you have in your pocket to a pencil gripper that helps you hold a pencil, to all the things in between,” Bratcher said. “So assistive technology is just different things that can be used by someone with disabilities to make their life better.”

He also says that they have already started on the project.

“The contract went into effect on October 1st with the state of Tennessee, so we’re already up and going,” said Bratcher.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says this is a good step in the right direction, and that everyone deserves to live a great life.

“People of all ability levels deserve an opportunity to learn how to live with their full potential,” Mayor Conger said. “The STAR Center has been doing that in Jackson and West Tennessee for 30 some odd years. So to expand out across the state and give more people those opportunities is impactful.”

Bratcher says this is only the beginning and that they plan to continue improving the lives of all who need it.

