Janet Dixon Gallagher, age 69, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of William Gallagher, departed this life Friday morning, November 26, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Janet was born January 12, 1952 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of the late Raymond Wilson Dixon and Opal Mae Christiansen Dixon. She graduated from Overton High School in Memphis and had been a resident of Oakland for 16 years. She was married October 6, 1978 to William Glen Gallagher. Janet was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic church in Somerville and was a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed arts and crafts, dogs, gardening, Christmastime and spending time in her backyard paradise, thinking about her family.

Mrs. Gallagher is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Gallagher of Oakland, TN; two sons, Brian James Gallagher of Taos, NM and Bradly Glen Gallagher (Ester) of Jacksonville, FL; four sisters, Patricia Hurley of Centerton, AR, Sandy Tuttle of Byhalia, MS, Elaine Danker of Fort Dodge, IA and Linda Dulmer of Little Rock, AR; and two grandchildren, William Glen Gallagher II and Abigail Ronet Gallagher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Dixon.

A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Gallagher will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. The officiating minister will be Father Stephen Kinney. Interment will follow in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mrs. Gallagher will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.