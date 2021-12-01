Angelina Antonette DeMelia Massey-Monroe

Monroe AngelineAngelina Antonette DeMelia Massey-Monroe of Paris, TN
86
Her residence
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Her body is to be cremated and her memorial service will be scheduled later.
 
January 27, 1935 in Watertown, MA
James DeMelia and Catherine Santo DeMelia, both preceded
James Monroe of Paris, TN; Married: October 20, 1989
Scott Massey of Chicago, IL

Terry Whittle of Bensenville, IL

Stevie Massey and Randy Massey, both preceded
Terresa Trapnell of Ft. Walton Beach, FL

Francis DeMelia and  Mary Ranaud, both preceded
Carmen DeMelia and Jimmy DeMelia, both preceded
Two
One
Ms. Monroe was Catholic by faith and attended the Nazarene Church in Paris.
