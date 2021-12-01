Angelina Antonette DeMelia Massey-Monroe of Paris, TN

86

Her residence

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Her body is to be cremated and her memorial service will be scheduled later.

January 27, 1935 in Watertown, MA

James DeMelia and Catherine Santo DeMelia, both preceded

James Monroe of Paris, TN; Married: October 20, 1989

Scott Massey of Chicago, IL Terry Whittle of Bensenville, IL Stevie Massey and Randy Massey, both preceded

Terresa Trapnell of Ft. Walton Beach, FL Francis DeMelia and Mary Ranaud, both preceded

Carmen DeMelia and Jimmy DeMelia, both preceded

Two

One