Community Leader Award given to Arrington Funeral Directors owner

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local funeral director is being honored for serving those who make the ultimate sacrifice.

Arrington Funeral Directors owner, Bob Arrington has been working to honor veterans.

It took years, but he is now able to give veterans a proper salute and goodbye to their families.

“Every military honor service that I go to, I mean, I kind of get bumps just thinking about the firing of the guns, the Taps, the folding, the presentation of the flag,” Arrington said.

Wednesday morning, Arrington was surprised with a recognition ceremony and was presented the Community Leader Award for his ongoing and generous support of veterans programs.

“So many times I stand there saying, ‘I wish I could have done that.’ But because of the calendar, it just didn’t work out. But to be recognized today for being a small part of of helping serve veterans, with a group of people that I would dearly love to serve with, it’s a great honor for me and very unexpected,” Arrington said.

Retired veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6496 recognize Arrington’s professionalism and support.

“Having heard his speech today about the way they feel when it comes to burying veterans, they share our feelings. Because we’re burying our brothers and sisters. And it’s important for us to be there and to see them off in a proper way,” said Carl Johnston, a retired veteran. “It’s a comforting thought to know that when my time comes, that you know, we’ll be taken care. Of all of us, you know, and I’m pretty sure you know that that’s where we want to go.”

“I have the utmost respect for every veteran and for every veteran burial, just because that is the last goodbye that we as a country and we as a community can say thank you for what you did. So I say thank you for this, but the fact is, we just need to keep serving those that served us,” Arrington said.

Arrington was also awarded with a commemorative coin from the Parkers Crossroads State Veterans Cemetery.

