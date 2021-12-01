Diane Louise Johnson

Services for Diane Louise Johnson, 74, will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Gallimore and Brother Jonathan Smith. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery near Henry, TN. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm an Thursday December 2, 2021 at 9:30 am until service time. Mrs. Johnson a retired secretary for Barker Brothers Waste Service died Monday, November 29, 2021 at her daughter’s residence. She was born on March 26, 1947 in Lansing, Michigan to Raymond Darnell, Jr. and Bessie Zigler Darnell Holloway. She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Billy Grant Johnson, her sister Rae Lynn Verner, her step father Gay Holloway, and her son in law Tim Clendenin.

Survivors include her daughter Kimberly Ann Clendenin of Paris, her son Jeffery Grant (Tammy) Johnson of Springville, TN, a step-brother Ricky Holloway of McKenzie, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jason Chesser, Michael Wallace, J.D. Stallion, David Clendenin, Jonathan Clendenin, and Jacob Clendenin.

