Health department marks World AIDS Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dec. 1 is designated as World AIDS Day.

1/8 World AIDS Day

2/8 World AIDS Day

3/8 World AIDS Day

4/8 World AIDS Day

5/8 World AIDS Day



6/8 World AIDS Day

7/8 World AIDS Day

8/8 World AIDS Day















To mark the national awareness day, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department honored those affected by the virus.

Local leaders and health professionals gathered to light 40 candles in honor of the 40th anniversary of fighting AIDS.

Public Health Representative, Janice Brown says it’s important to remember those who have lost their lives to the epidemic and the families who have experienced the loss.

Brown shared how you can commemorate the day as well.

“Take time to remember. Take time to offer your volunteer services. Take time to listen to the messages that are out there. Because all over the world there are new messages and there are continued messages. Just take time. Just don’t be so busy being busy that we forget,” Brown said.

Health officials want to remind you that the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is always testing for AIDS.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.