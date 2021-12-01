Services for Mrs. Jennie Mae Anderson, age 92 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service. The Live Webcast for Mrs. Anderson will begin at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.). You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://youtu.be/Vn-7dJALk-E

