Mrs. Jennie Mae Anderson

WBBJ Staff,

Image 11 30 21 At 842 AmServices for Mrs. Jennie Mae Anderson, age 92 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service. The Live Webcast for Mrs. Anderson will begin at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.). You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link  https://youtu.be/Vn-7dJALk-E

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts