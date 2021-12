Ms. Keisher Springfield Moffitt was born on October 10, 1972, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 28, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Redeemed Christian Center. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Clover Chapel Cemetery.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com