Poll: Do you feel abortion laws nationwide should be overturned?

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States began hearing oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

Justices began signalling that they would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion, and could go further by overturning the court’s previous 1973 verdict in Roe v. Wade.

Do you feel abortion laws nationwide should be overturned? Yes

No

Loading ... Loading ...