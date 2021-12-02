Thomas Lynn Yelvington, age 49, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Debra Yelvington, departed this life Thursday morning, November 25, 2021 at his home after a long illness.

Lynn was born April 27, 1972 in Ripley, Tennessee, the son of Eva Belk Harden and the late Herbert McArthur Yelvington. He was employed as a construction maintenance supervisor and was a painter for many years. Lynn married Debra, the love of his life, in 2006. They were best friends and you always found them side by side. He was the protector, provider and love of her life. Lynn was a craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and taking trips to the Tennessee River. He loved his family and was a wonderful friend to many and had a beautiful soul. He also loved grilling outdoors and was famous for his barbecue sauce.

Mr. Yelvington is survived by his wife, Debra Yelvington of Arlington, TN; his daughter, Mary Yelvington of Arlington, TN; two sons, Tommy Yelvington and Joshua Hughes (Kelly) of Munford, TN; his mother, Eva Harden (Billy) of Brighton, TN; his sister, Kay Smuk (Greg) of Munford, TN; and six grandchildren who he had a very close special relationship, Hunter Yelvington, Remi Yelvington, Hayden Morman, Ella Hughes, Luke Hughes and Lilly Hughes.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathey Owen.

The family requests that any donations go to Mr. Yelvington’s memorial fund for the family to purchase a headstone. An account has been set up with BankTennessee and there are five convenient locations including Munford, Tennessee.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.