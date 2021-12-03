Christmas on Main turns Savannah into winter wonderland

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One city is getting into the holiday spirit.

The City of Savannah kicked off its annual Christmas on Main event Friday night.

It was definitely a winter wonderland as attendees got a chance to try ice skating, train rides, good food, live music on the court square, see a 30-foot tree, and more.

And of course, there was a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Organizers say they didn’t get to have the full event last year due to COVID-19, so they’re excited to bring it back in-person.

“It’s just an exciting time because you never know what people’s Christmas looks like. And for us to be able to bring this event to our community, with community support is an incredible feeling. It’s just one of a kind,” said Delaney Timberman, the Executive Director of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce.

Christmas on Main will be the first three weekends of this month.

It will be Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and it’s completely free!

