Cat of the Week: Lydia

This week’s cat of the week from the Jackson Animal Care Center is Lydia!

Sweet Lydia is an 8-month-old long haired kitty. She is very outgoing and loves people.

She is inquisitive and very affectionate.

Lydia would do well in a house with children or with a single person as long as she gets plenty of attention.

If you are interested in adopting Lydia or any of the available animals contact the Jackson Animal Care Center by visiting their Facebook here.

You can also find out more information by calling them at (731) 422-7028.