Dog of the Week: Rousey

This week’s Dog of the Week from the Jackson Animal Care Center is Rousey!

Rousey is an 18-month-old Pit Bull Mix that loves all people and other dogs.

She is very active and enjoys playing outside.

She likes wrestling with her human and animal friends.

She also enjoys long walks to the fridge and of course, belly rubs.

If you are interested in adopting Rousey or any of the available animals, contact the Jackson Animal Care Center by visiting their Facebook here.

You can also find out more information by calling them at (731) 422-7028.