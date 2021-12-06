One dead after Sunday evening shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on December 5, JPD responded to a call of a shooting in which officers located a thirty-one year old unresponsive black male.

Emergency medical services arrived on the scene to attempt first aid, but determined the subject was deceased.

Jackson police have identified a person of interest and do not believe this was a random act of violence.

If anyone has information that could assist in this ongoing investigation, contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

