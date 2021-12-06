Stevie Ray Lipford, age 65, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Teresa Leatherwood Lipford, departed this life Sunday morning, December 5, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Stevie was born March 20, 1956 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late William Jeff Lipford and Ollie Mae Cannon Lipford. He served his country in the Tennessee Army National Guard and was employed as a first mate on the river barge. He was married January 21, 1987 to the former Teresa Leatherwood and was a member of Forty-Five Baptist Church in Moscow. Stevie was a member of the Chickasaw Country Club and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed racing cars, fishing and Tennessee Vols football.

Mr. Lipford is survived by his wife of 34 years, Teresa Leatherwood Lipford of Moscow, TN; three daughters, Andrea Nicole Leatherwood of Moscow, TN, Jackie Lipford of Fort Payne, AL and Rae Lipford of Moscow, TN; three sons, Stevie Ray Lipford, Jr. (Tabatha) of Williston, TN, Josh Leatherwood of Moscow, TN and Elijah Lipford (Ashley) of Moscow, TN; two brothers, Jimmy D. Lipford (Judy) of Somerville, TN and Jonathan D. Lipford (Becky) of Memphis, TN; ten grandchildren, Katelyn, Destiny, Gavin, Chaseton, Levi, Harley, Brylee, Laikyn, Ella, Cole and one on the way; and eight great-grandchildren, Caden, Silas, Kasen, Korra, Collin, Lyla, Harper and Sawyer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Wesley Lipford.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lipford will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Wayne Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Forty-Five Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Lipford will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Josh Leatherwood, Elijah Lipford, Stevie Ray Lipford, Jr., Terry Dyer, Jeremy Lipford and Chris Johnson.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.