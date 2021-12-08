Association discusses potential COVID-19 antiviral pill

JACKSON, Tenn. — The National Association of Chain Drug Stores held a Q&A about what’s going on in the pharmacy world regarding COVID-19.

A variety of topics were discussed, but the biggest seemed to be brought up the most frequent was the potential distribution of a COVID-19 antiviral pill.

Health officials say they are still waiting for an emergency authorization from the government.

Although, a step that was taken in September was an initiation of the ninth amendment to the PREP Act.

“To make a determination if someone is eligible for the medication, and then to go ahead and dispense. And so the PREP Act allows for that initial piece, where as prior to the PREP Act, which preempts state law, that act may have been possible in certain states but not in every state,” said Kathleen Bashur, Senior Manager of Media Relations for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

Health officials say they are not sure when they will get the emergency authorization from the government.

They do believe the government knows how crucial it is due to antivirals needed to be given very quickly after a person becomes symptomatic.

