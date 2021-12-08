Paris Christmas Festival, parade set for Saturday

PARIS, Tenn. — The annual Christmas Festival is set to come to downtown Paris this weekend!

The news release says this year’s festival is packed all day long with a concert, readings of the Polar Express, a rockwall, free coffee, food trucks, the Holly Jolly Christmas Parade, and more!

The parade route will begin at First United Methodist Church, move north along Poplar Avenue, then right onto Ruff Street, and travel south along Brewer Street.

You can submit an entry here.

For more information contact the Downtown Paris Association at (731) 642-3431.

