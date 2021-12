MILAN, Tenn.–One local police department is making sure children have a very merry Christmas.

The Milan Police Department held its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event, Thursday evening.

The procession started at 6:30 p.m., going from downtown Milan to Walmart.

Each year, officers let children shop for their most-wanted toys and other items.

Organizers say they can’t wait to do it again next year.