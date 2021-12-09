Santa’s House returns to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — You’d usually find him in the North Pole, but for select dates in December, he’ll be right here in the Hub City.

Christmas is 16 days away, and that means you have just over two weeks to let Santa know what you want for Christmas.

Thursday and Friday evening, Santa will be in downtown Jackson from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., listening to all of your Christmas wishes.

Santa’s House was previously located on the corner of West Lafayette and North Highland. But for the first time since the 1950’s, the house has been relocated back to the heart of downtown at the city’s courthouse.

If you can’t make it to Santa’s House this week, stop by on the following dates:

December 16-17, 22-23: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

December 11 and 18: Noon-2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

