Deer confirmed to have CWD in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease.

The TWRA says a deer found within a mile of the Hardin-Crockett County line was tested and confirmed to have CWD.

The TWRA says that there are no changes to hunting regulations for this year, and that Dyer County is now classified as a high-risk county.

