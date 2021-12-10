Henderson Co. gas station burglar allegedly stole $2,475 worth of vapes

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday night burglary.

According to a preliminary report, an unknown man broke into Gorski’s Gas Station, located off Highway 412 West, and stole over $2,400 worth of vaping materials.

Authorities were dispatched around 10:33 p.m. after receiving an alarm call from the store. Upon arrival, they observed the glass on the front door was broken and found a piece of cement on the floor near the entrance.

The store owner was advised to come to the scene, where he allowed authorities to review footage from the security camera.

The report says the footage shows the man using the cement to break the glass and reaching inside to unlock the door. Once inside, he is seen grabbing two shelves of what appeared to be smoking vapes, and escaping westbound on foot. Authorities searched the area but were unable to make contact.

The store owner says around 80 vapes were missing, with a combined total of $2,475.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 968-7777.

