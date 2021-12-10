Outages reported in northwest Tennessee following storm

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is reporting 3,035 homes and businesses are without power.

The outages are effecting Lake, Obion and Dyer counties, and the outages was caused by the recent storm.

As of 9:30 p.m., the Obion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed major damage to the town of Samburg, and the Obion County Rescue Squad has confirmed damage to Tiptonville.

