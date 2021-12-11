Multiple areas without power after West TN storms

—Multiple residents in West TN without power following storm damage.

According to information received in a news release from Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, as of around 1:00 p.m, 22 outages were reported and 4,571 member-owners’ homes and businesses were without power following last night’s storms.

Multiple crews are working as quickly as possible to repair the problem including; Gibson Electric Membership Corporation member service center and crews from Pickwick Electric Cooperative, Milan Public Utilities, Jackson Energy Authority and Service Electric.

1/3 Courtesy of Gibson Electric

2/3 Courtesy of Gibson Electric

3/3 Courtesy of Gibson Electric





According to the release, the repairs needed are extensive and time-intensive. The problems include at least 75 broken poles and downed electric/fiber lines.

In a statement from the release, Rita Alexander, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CCC ,VP of Human Resources and Member Services stated that, “TVA also has significant damage, including 2 double circuit lattice towers, 2 single circuit lattice towers and a lattice structure switch, all which must be repaired for TVA to provide power to our Clinton substation and then for us to provide power to our member-owners. We are unsure at this time when TVA will complete their repairs, but members served by the Clinton substation should be prepared for a lengthy outage.”

GEMC extends their thanks to their members for their patience and support, stating, “we know how hard it is to be without electric and internet service.”

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will continue to provide updates as progress is made.