Airport Authority works to replace Boutique Air

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County airport leaders met on Monday for their board meeting.

One of their main topics was Boutique Air and who would be their replacement.

Steve Smith, the Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority, says Boutique Air was supposed to give the Department of Transportation at least 90 days before doing any cancellations and they did not do that.

He also says they are trying to find a replacement, but are unable to find one.

“I would tell everyone that has booked anything with Boutique, until we get a definitive answer from them to make other plans. We’re looking to find a substitute carrier that might work Christmas for us, but right now we just don’t know,” Smith said.

The next Airport Authority meeting will be January 10.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.