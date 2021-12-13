Lexington Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One local city is getting into the holiday spirit.

The City of Lexington hosted their annual Christmas Parade Monday evening.

Community members came out as local businesses detailed and decorated their cars, and they enjoyed live entertainment from the Lexington High School marching band.

And a familiar face was the grand marshal of the parade.

It was WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes!

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.