Shop with a cop gives kids early Christmas in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Christmas came early for kids in Humboldt.

1/2 Humboldt Shop with a cop (2)

2/2 Humboldt Shop with a cop (1)



The Humboldt Police Department hosted their annual shop with a cop event on Monday.

First, everyone met at Humboldt Elementary School for pizza.

Then they got a special visit from Santa Claus himself, and he came in style. He got off of a jet!

After that, officers say each child was given about $180 to shop for their favorite toys.

Sgt. Jonathan Wilson, with the Humboldt Police Department, says it’s a bonding experience for the officers and the kids.

“I can tell you from two or three years ago, I still get the kids that we had two or three years ago come up to me like, ‘Hey, you remember me? I was with shop with a cop.’ Yeah, we remember. So it really gives you a bond there between the officer and the kid they’re assigned to,” said Sgt. Jonathan Wilson, with the Humboldt Police Department.

Officers say they cannot wait to do it again next year.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.