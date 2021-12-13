Tyson donating meals to tornado victims in Tennessee, Kentucky

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is joining with Walmart to feed those affected by Friday’s tornadoes.

Tyson says it will be donating 600,000 meals to the communities of Mayfield, Bowling Green in Kentucky, and to Samburg and Dresden in Tennessee.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by this powerful storm and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re pitching in to help Tyson team members who have experienced storm damage, and we will continue to work with local community partners to learn where our resources and expertise can be best utilized.”

Volunteers will include grille teams from Humboldt and Indiana, Tyson says.

