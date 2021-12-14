Jackson U.S. Marshals honored with two awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson team of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the Western District of Tennessee has been honored for their efforts during a 2020 standoff.

The team was awarded the 2020 Uncommon Valor Award during the the FLEOA 2021 National Awards Banquet and Ceremony in October in Rhode Island, and the Director’s Distinguished Group Award during last week’s 40th Annual Director’s Honorary Awards.

The two awards were given after a member of the team was injured after being ambushed while serving warrants in November of 2020, a news release says.

“The Task Force members continuously place themselves in harm’s way to apprehend some of this area’s most dangerous, violent fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “When faced with a seriously adverse situation, the team met the challenge head-on and rescued their brother, while remaining focused on the mission at hand. I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments, and we’re honored to receive these special awards.”

Task Force Officer Joe Frye was hit three times, and was saved by other team members while under fire.

