JACKSON, Tenn. — The Malesus United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Live Nativity.

The church says the outdoor scene will be acted out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.

It will feature period costumes of Roman soldiers and shepards, and more!

The church can be found in south Jackson at 448 Old Malesus Road off Route 18.

