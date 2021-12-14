LOLO to mark release of new album “X” in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local Grammy nominated singer-songwriter is celebrating her hometown’s Rockabilly roots.

A news release says LOLO, Lauren Pritchard, is releasing her new album titled “X.”

Pritchard says the album gained its name from her time in Jackson, and from her son.

“I was a very young girl, age 6, in a silver-sequined jacket, pink leotard and turquoise skirt with white patent leather shoes. I marched up to the three-foot riser stage at Highland Park in Jackson, Tennessee — my hometown and the home of Rockabilly — and belted out ‘Blue Suede Shoes.’ My shoes weren’t blue but I was still gonna sing about my 6-year-old heartbreak. What started as simply singing about heartbreak turned into a career and lifetime of writing about my own heart-breaking moments. I titled the album ‘X’ because X is in my son’s name and X marks the spot of my hometown — two parts of my life that have forever shaped and changed me,” Pritchard said.

The album’s release is being marked with a public listening party on Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at the Carnegie Center.

You will get a chance to hear songs and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “X.”

