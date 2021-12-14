South Side receives two Snap-On Industrial tool sets

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School Auto Technology students are getting the chance to add to their expertise.

The Jackson-Madison County School System says the school received two Snap-On Industrial tool sets thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Education.

The tool sets can be used to teach the use of Mechanical and Electronic Torque, as well as Precision Measuring Instruments.

“A working knowledge of torque theory and application is an essential requirement for engineering, maintenance service, or automotive repair. The tools and curriculum purchased by this grant award will more than double employment opportunities for these students in those career fields,” JMCSS Career and Technical Education Director Dr. Nathan Lewis said.

The school system says this will help students earn endorsements of technical expertise and enter multiple industries with above-entry level experience.

“We are the only high school in the state with an automotive maintenance and light repair program that is ASE accredited. Adding stronger certifications allows us to maintain high standards and strengthen our partnerships with local industries,” said South Side Auto Technology instructor Tom Berry.

The release from the school system says that they hope to have the tool sets available to other students in the future.

“We’re constantly making changes to stay updated with what is relevant out there in the shops and manufacturing facilities. I think this gives our students a leg up when it’s time for them to determine their options after graduation,” Berry said.

