Police investigating shooting at South Highland Lowe’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Lowe’s on South Highland.

The Jackson Police Department says the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m., and started as a verbal fight between two people in the Long John Silver’s drive-thru.

Police say that the victim had left the drive-thru and went to the Lowe’s parking lot, but was followed and shot.

JPD describes the suspect as a Black man in a silver Hyundai with dark tinted windows. The car is also said to have damage to the front driver’s side headlight and bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

