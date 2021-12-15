South Gibson County Elementary raises over $8,000

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school got creative for a good cause.

South Gibson County Elementary raised over $8,000 for Relay for Life.

Teacher Paula Tate says her and her team found several ways to raise money, including a Reindeer Trot, paying to wear jeans on Fridays, and having occasional pajama days.

Tate says they couldn’t have done it without the support from the community.

“We are so excited, me and my team. We have just been very pleased and fortunate with our community to help us out with this,” Tate said.

Tate says they are bringing the Reindeer Trot back next year, and they have an idea for their next fundraiser on the horizon.

If you would like to donate, checks can be sent to South Gibson County Elementary. They must be written out to Relay for Life.

