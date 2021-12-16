Christmas Village brings ice skating, holiday fun to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Jackson Baptist Church is offering a new way to celebrate the holidays in the community with “The Christmas Village at West Jackson.”

The Christmas Village is a four-night event with activities for the whole family, all surrounded by a dazzling light display.

Guests can take a nativity hayride featuring live animals, visit the 18-foot decorated tree, listen to carolers and even catch a short Christmas play.

A kids section of the village will offer crafts, carnival games, a snowball fight arena and more.

One highlight is the 2,000-square-foot ice skating rink, where you can purchase an hour of skating time for $10.

Several local vendors and food trucks will also be on site, and all guests will receive a complementary cup of Hot Cocoa and a free Christmas cookie.

The Christmas Village will be open from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 3-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is just $5 per person.

Tickets can be bought in advance or on-site.

West Jackson Baptist Church is located at 580 Oil Well Road in Jackson.

