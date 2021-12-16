Goodwill donates car to Lexington employee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One Goodwill employee receives a new set of keys.

Goodwill presented a donated car to Danyika Gilbert on Thursday, as part of the company’s Wheels to Work program.

Gilbert works as a shift lead at Goodwill in Lexington, and says getting this opportunity is life-changing.

“Excited, nervous. I mean I have never had anything like this happen before so I’m excited,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert has been with Goodwill since 2016 and has received two promotions during her time with the company.

Her next goal is assistant manager, and now she gets the chance to work for other stores in West Tennessee.

“I’m excited and I have been wanting to go to other stores,” Gilbert said. “I like to change it around and see different things and how other stores are run. It gives you a better idea of how you want to run things when it is your turn.”

Leisa Wamsley with Goodwill presented Gilbert with the keys to the 2010 Toyota Pruis, and says this is the eighteenth car Goodwill has presented. And each time is a new opportunity for a person to succeed.

“This car that we are giving Danyika today is absolutely going to change her life,” Wamsley said. “Now she has reliable transportation, not only for herself but for her family as well, and she can now continue to grow with Goodwill.”

Christine McCrury has worked with Gilbert for several years, and says this couldn’t have gone to a more deserving employee.

“She brings stability to Goodwill,” McCrury said. “She is wonderfully ready to help in any way that she can. She has just brought so much to Goodwill and she is a good recipient of this car.”

Gilbert will be driving her new car to the Goodwill in Jackson on Friday to help fill a shift.

