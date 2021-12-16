‘Leadership Jackson’ Class of 2021 graduation ceremony held

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s a big day for graduates.

The Leadership Jackson Class of 2021 held their graduation ceremony, Thursday evening.

The event was held at the Carl Grant Events Center on the campus of Union University.

There was also an awards’ presentation for the Harbert Alexander Servant Leadership Award, the COPE Award, and the Emerging Leader Award.

‘Leadership Jackson’s’ mission is to strengthen the community by developing engaged leaders, inspiring servant leadership and encouraging community trusteeship.