Obion County Fair starts relief fund for local storm victims

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obion County Fair is ensuring all Obion County citizens affected by last weekend’s severe weather have access to storm assistance.

The fair office has set up a relief fund at Union City’s Security Bank and Trust, with an initial donation of $10,000 from the fair.

“For 64 years, Obion County has supported the fair, and now, it is our turn to give back to our community while they are in need,” said fair president Craig McManus.

All of the money collected will be donated to and dispersed by the United Way of Obion County. According to a news release, 100% of the donations will remain in the county and be used for tornado relief.

Security Bank and Trust is located at 1491 South 1st Street in Union City. The name of the account is “Obion County Tornado Relief Fund.”

For more information, contact Obion County United Way Director Michelle Creswell at (731) 446-2891.

For more of our tornado coverage, click here.