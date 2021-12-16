Two local men taking donations this weekend for area storm victims

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two local men are gathering donations for those affected by recent storms.

Jacob McNabb and Cory Reeves will be set up Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. at multiple Walmart locations in West Tennessee.

They’ll be set up at the Milan, north Jackson, Huntingdon, and Humboldt Walmart stores along with Food Rite in Dyer and Family Dollar in Medina.

They’ll have semi trucks collecting donations for tornado victims. They’re asking for winter coats, baby formula and food, or anything you think that will help.

“We’re from a small town so we know how it is. I know Mayfield (KY), not huge but at the same time it’s gotten the most coverage. That’s where everybody is flooding to. So we’re trying to venture out into the smaller towns to help these people out that need help,” said McNabb.

Once again, McNabb and Reeves will be taking donations this Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. The two are still in need of several volunteers.