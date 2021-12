MEDINA, Tenn.–A late-morning crash involving two vehicles occurred in Gibson County.

The wreck happened on Highway 45 and Church Street in Medina.

Our crews found an apparent crash between an ambulance and a SUV.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or what lead to the crash.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Medina Police Department and are still awaiting further information.