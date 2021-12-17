Search ends for Florida man missing near Reelfoot Lake

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing Tallahassee man is over.

Jamie Antonio Hall has been missing in the Reelfoot Lake area since Friday’s deadly storms.

Thursday, his daughter Ashleigh Hall confirmed via Facebook he had passed away.

It is unclear where he was discovered, but his daughter took to Facebook to show her appreciation for the people who searched for him.

She also lost two other relatives in the deadly storm, Steve Gunn and his son Grayson.

Our hearts go out to all of those affected by last weekend’s severe weather.

