Student-operated ‘Taste of Liberty’ serves last meal of the semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school is serving the community one last time before the end of the semester.

Taste of Liberty is closing its doors for the semester.

The restaurant is student-operated by the Culinary 3 class at Liberty Tech, open to the Jackson community on Wednesday afternoons.

The restaurant gives students hands-on experience in the kitchen.

Student Keandre Lee says this class intensifies his creativity and gives him the opportunity to adjust and adapt to new things.

“Aside from creativity, I could say team work because you have to get along with the people you work beside, and if you don’t it will cause lots of problems like arguing, and if you actually have good teamwork you could leave it to someone else and have trust in them,” Lee said.

Although today was the last day to eat at the restaurant, next semester their doors will be open and welcome to all.

