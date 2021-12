Additional information on Wreaths Across America

The 29th annual Wreaths Across America commemoration was held at Shiloh National Military Park on December 18.

Wreaths Across America honors veterans across the Unites States, at sea, and abroad.

If you are interested in purchasing a wreath, volunteering, or donating to the cause, visit Wreaths Across America’s website at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.