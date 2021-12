This week’s Cat of the Week from the Jackson Animal Care Center is Molly!

This beautiful kitty is 10-years-old. She is also very laid back.

Molly just wants a nice lap to keep warm.

She is tolerant of other cats and calm humans.

If you are interested in adopting Molly or any of the other available animals, call the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028.

