Cause of deaths at Astroworld released

HOUSTON (AP) – Compression asphyxia. That’s what officials in Texas say caused the death of the 10 people who were killed at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston last month.

Medical experts say it appears the pressure from the large crowd at the event was so strong, it quickly squeezed all the air from the 10 victims, causing them to pass out within a minute or two.

And they died because their critical organs like the heart, lungs and brain – were deprived of oxygen.

The deaths occurred as rap star Travis Scott took the stage as the headliner – and urged fans to move toward the stage.

He has since said he didn’t know people had been killed at the event until after it ended.

