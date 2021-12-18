Dog of the Week: Yamin

This week’s Dog of the Week from the Jackson Animal Care Center is Yamin!

Yamin is a middle aged guy. He has a cute little bobbed tail and just loves every person he meets.

Yamin recently went on a field trip to the fire training center and loved meeting the drivers and firefighters.

If you are interested in Yamin or any of the other available animals, call the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028.

To find out more information, you can also visit their Facebook page here.