Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

(AP) — Pfizer is testing an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies and preschoolers after preliminary research hinted the usual two doses wouldn’t be enough.

Pfizer had been testing very low-dose shots in children under age 5, with some data expected by year’s end.

But Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced Friday the change to its ongoing study after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected — although babies and toddlers reacted well.

It’s not clear how much the setback will delay the quest for vaccinating the youngest children.

To read more details on the findings, click here.